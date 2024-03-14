Boise State squares off against New Mexico in MWC Tournament

New Mexico Lobos (23-9, 11-8 MWC) vs. Boise State Broncos (22-9, 13-5 MWC) Las Vegas; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

New Mexico Lobos (23-9, 11-8 MWC) vs. Boise State Broncos (22-9, 13-5 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -1; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State and New Mexico meet in the MWC Tournament.

The Broncos have gone 13-5 against MWC teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Boise State ranks second in the MWC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by O’Mar Stanley averaging 2.6.

The Lobos’ record in MWC play is 11-8. New Mexico averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 21-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Boise State averages 76.1 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 71.3 New Mexico allows. New Mexico averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Boise State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Rice is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 12.5 points. Tyson Degenhart is shooting 58.8% and averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

JT Toppin is averaging 12.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 41.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

