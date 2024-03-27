Arizona Wildcats face the Clemson Tigers in Sweet 16

Clemson Tigers (23-11, 11-10 ACC) vs. Arizona Wildcats (27-8, 16-6 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 7:09 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (23-11, 11-10 ACC) vs. Arizona Wildcats (27-8, 16-6 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 7:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona and Clemson square off in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Wildcats are 16-6 against Pac-12 opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Arizona averages 87.6 points while outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game.

The Tigers’ record in ACC play is 11-10. Clemson is 9-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.8 turnovers per game.

Arizona scores 87.6 points, 17.0 more per game than the 70.6 Clemson allows. Clemson averages 5.3 more points per game (77.2) than Arizona allows (71.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is scoring 18.1 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wildcats. Pelle Larsson is averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the past 10 games.

Chase Hunter is averaging 12.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Tigers. PJ Hall is averaging 15.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 40.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

