South Carolina State plays Maryland-Eastern Shore, aims for 4th straight home win

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-16, 3-7 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (11-16, 6-4 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Bulldogs are 8-4 in home games. South Carolina State is the MEAC leader with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 6.2.

The Hawks are 3-7 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Carolina State averages 71.2 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 70.7 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game South Carolina State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Teal is shooting 36.6% and averaging 8.4 points for the Bulldogs.

Tyler Mack is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 5.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

