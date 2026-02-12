Haskins scores 17, William & Mary takes down Northeastern 94-67

BOSTON (AP) — Cade Haskins had 17 points in William & Mary’s 94-67 win over Northeastern on Thursday. Haskins went…

BOSTON (AP) — Cade Haskins had 17 points in William & Mary’s 94-67 win over Northeastern on Thursday.

Haskins went 6 of 12 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Tribe (16-9, 7-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Ryan Jackson Jr. scored 14 points, going 5 of 6 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi went 5 of 10 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points and six assists.

Xavier Abreu finished with 24 points for the Huskies (6-18, 2-11). Northeastern also got 15 points, five assists and two steals from Ryan Williams. The Huskies extended a losing streak to seven in a row.

William & Mary took the lead for good with 19:24 remaining in the first half. The score was 45-34 at halftime, with Haskins racking up 12 points. William & Mary pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a four-point lead to 15 points. They outscored Northeastern by 16 points in the final half, as Jackson led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

