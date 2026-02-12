Miles scores career-high 40 points, hits 10 3-pointers as No. 17 TCU women beat No. 12 Baylor 83-67

WACO, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles poured in career highs with 40 points and 10 3-pointers to lead No. 17…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles poured in career highs with 40 points and 10 3-pointers to lead No. 17 TCU 83-67 over No. 12 Baylor on Thursday.

Miles scored 10 points in the first half before an outrageous, 23-point third quarter in which she went 7 of 9 from behind the arc, and accounted for all but two of the Horned Frogs’ 25 points.

She turned a four-point halftime lead into a 13-point advantage by the end of the third, scoring the most points in a single quarter by any Division-I player since Caitlin Clark on Feb. 15, 2024.

Miles is also the first Division-I player in the last 25 years to make 10 3-pointers on the road against a ranked opponent, per ESPN.

She hit her 10th 3-pointer with 5:31 left in the fourth quarter. It’s her second-straight game with 31 or more, in a season in which she’s never scored fewer than 12 points in a game.

Marta Suarez also added 27 points to go with six rebounds for the Horned Frogs (22-4, 10-3 Big 12).

Taliah Scott led the Bears (21-5, 10-3) with 22 points on 5-of-10 shooting, and crossed the 1,000-point threshold for her career. Jana Van Gytenbeek had 14 points to go with six assists. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 14 to go with five rebounds and two blocks.

TCU will host No. 19 West Virginia on Sunday.

Baylor hits the road to face UCF on Sunday. ___

