Nebraska puts home win streak on the line against Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-13, 6-8 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-8, 7-7 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-13, 6-8 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-8, 7-7 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Penn State trying to prolong its nine-game home winning streak.

The Cornhuskers have gone 15-1 in home games. Nebraska ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 37.8 rebounds. Rienk Mast leads the Cornhuskers with 8.0 boards.

The Nittany Lions have gone 6-8 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Nebraska is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Penn State allows to opponents. Penn State scores 5.0 more points per game (75.8) than Nebraska allows (70.8).

The Cornhuskers and Nittany Lions match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mast is averaging 13.6 points, eight rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Kanye Clary is averaging 16.7 points for the Nittany Lions. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.