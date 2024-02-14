Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Loyola (MD) defeats Lafayette 79-64

Loyola (MD) defeats Lafayette 79-64

The Associated Press

February 14, 2024, 10:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Deon Perry scored 22 points as Loyola (MD) beat Lafayette 79-64 on Wednesday night.

Perry shot 7 for 16 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Greyhounds (6-20, 4-9 Patriot League). Golden Dike added 21 points while going 8 of 15 and 5 of 12 from the free throw line, and he also had 13 rebounds. Jordan Stiemke had 18 points and shot 6 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Devin Hines led the way for the Leopards (10-16, 9-4) with 18 points. Eric Sondberg added 13 points for Lafayette. In addition, Justin Vander Baan finished with seven points, six rebounds and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up