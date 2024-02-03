ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Gray scores 17 to lead Cornell to 89-76 victory over Harvard

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 9:32 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Gray scored 17 points as Cornell beat Harvard 89-76 on Saturday night.

Gray added six rebounds for the Big Red (17-3, 6-0 Ivy League), who have won seven in a row. Guy Ragland Jr. added 16 points and five rebounds and AK Okereke scored 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting.

Malik Mack totaled 19 points to pace the Crimson (11-8, 2-4). Chisom Okpara and Louis Lesmond added 10 points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

