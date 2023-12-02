Pennsylvania Quakers square off against the La Salle Explorers

La Salle Explorers (5-2) vs. Pennsylvania Quakers (5-3) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -2; over/under is…

La Salle Explorers (5-2) vs. Pennsylvania Quakers (5-3)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -2; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The La Salle Explorers and the Pennsylvania Quakers play at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Quakers are 5-3 in non-conference play. Pennsylvania is second in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 36.6 rebounds. Nick Spinoso paces the Quakers with 7.6 boards.

The Explorers are 5-2 in non-conference play. La Salle has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pennsylvania makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than La Salle has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). La Salle averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Pennsylvania allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark Slajchert is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Quakers. Tyler Perkins is averaging 16.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 40.6% for Pennsylvania.

Jhamir Brickus is averaging 17.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Explorers. Khalil Brantley is averaging 17.6 points for La Salle.

