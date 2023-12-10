Bronny James makes college basketball debut after cardiac arrest

Southern California guard Bronny James, left, waits for a rebound as his father, LeBron James, third from right, watches during…

Bronny James stepped onto the hardwood for the first time as a college basketball player on Sunday, with his father, LeBron James, watching from the stands. James’ debut came less than five months after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice in July.

James’ team, the University of Southern California Trojans, lost Sunday’s game to the visiting Long Beach State, 84-79, CBS Sports reported.

James, 19, announced he was joining USC in May, but his cardiac arrest required months of recovery. After being treated at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, James was sent home to rest, according to his cardiologist. He was later found to have a congenital heart defect. LeBron James looks on from the stands towards Bronny James at Galen Center on December 10, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

“Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love,” LeBron James wrote on social media a few days after the incident.

The freshman guard was cleared by doctors to return to basketball at the end of November. In a statement at the time, the James family thanked the medical team, the USC community, friends, family and fans for their love and support.

Sunday’s sold-out game featured a few familiar faces courtside. LeBron James, who won the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament MVP Saturday night, watched his son’s debut along with other members of his family.

“It’s going to be a hell of a weekend for me. To be able to win the In-Season Tournament, pick up a little dough on the way and then go see my son tomorrow at the Galen Center,” the LeBron James said to a Lakers reporter Saturday night.