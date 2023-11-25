Marist knocks off Bucknell 73-49

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Noah Harris’ 15 points helped Marist defeat Bucknell 73-49 on Saturday night. Harris was 5-of-8 shooting…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Noah Harris’ 15 points helped Marist defeat Bucknell 73-49 on Saturday night.

Harris was 5-of-8 shooting (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Red Foxes (3-2). Jaden Daughtry added 12 points and Jackson Price had nine points and eight rebounds.

The Bison (2-6) were led in scoring by Josh Bascoe, who finished with 14 points. Bucknell also got 10 points from Ruot Bijiek. Quin Berger also put up eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

