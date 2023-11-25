Live Radio
Marist knocks off Bucknell 73-49

Marist knocks off Bucknell 73-49

The Associated Press

November 25, 2023, 9:40 PM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Noah Harris’ 15 points helped Marist defeat Bucknell 73-49 on Saturday night.

Harris was 5-of-8 shooting (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Red Foxes (3-2). Jaden Daughtry added 12 points and Jackson Price had nine points and eight rebounds.

The Bison (2-6) were led in scoring by Josh Bascoe, who finished with 14 points. Bucknell also got 10 points from Ruot Bijiek. Quin Berger also put up eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

