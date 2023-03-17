Women’s March Madness: Maryland, Virginia Tech begin road to Final Four

Two of the teams competing in the tournament come from the D.C. area: University of Maryland and Virginia Tech.

With March Madness already underway in men’s basketball, the women’s teams will take the court Friday with a chance to go to the Final Four in Dallas, Texas.

Here is a preview of who these teams will play in the Round of 64.

Maryland

Greenville 1 Bracket: No. 2 Maryland (25-6) vs. No. 15 Holy Cross (24-8) in College Park, Maryland

2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

The Maryland Terrapins come into the tournament led by head coach Brenda Freese and star player Diamond Miller. Also, they are a team filled with four transfers: Abby Meyers (Princeton), Lavender Briggs (Florida), Elisa Pinzan (South Florida) and Brinae Alexander (Vanderbilt). Their first test will be against Holy Cross, which won the Patriot League championship to make the dance for the first time since 2007.

The Lady Terps hope to pull out a victory just like men’s team did Thursday against West Virginia.

Virginia Tech

Seattle 3 Bracket: No. 1 Virginia Tech (27-4) vs. No. 16 Chattanooga (20-12) in Blacksburg, Virginia

5:30 p.m. EST on ESPNU

The Virginia Tech Hokies come into the dance averaging 72.5 points a game for the season. They are led by senior center Elizabeth Kitley, who’s averaging 18.6 points and 10.5 rebounds a contest. She has a supporting cast of Georgia Amoore and Taylor Soule that will help Kitley carry the load for the Hokies.

They will take on the Chattanooga Lady Mocs in the no. 2 vs. no. 13 matchup in the Seattle 3 Bracket.