MARCH MADNESS: What to expect on Day 2 | Wizards draft prospects to watch | Maryland WBB starts tournament journey | Virginia's March sadness | Where to watch
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Women's March Madness: Maryland,…

Women’s March Madness: Maryland, Virginia Tech begin road to Final Four

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

March 17, 2023, 12:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

With March Madness already underway in men’s basketball, the women’s teams will take the court Friday with a chance to go to the Final Four in Dallas, Texas.

Two of the teams competing in the tournament come from the D.C. area: University of Maryland and Virginia Tech.

Here is a preview of who these teams will play in the Round of 64.

Maryland

Greenville 1 Bracket: No. 2 Maryland (25-6) vs. No. 15 Holy Cross (24-8) in College Park, Maryland

2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

The Maryland Terrapins come into the tournament led by head coach Brenda Freese and star player Diamond Miller. Also, they are a team filled with four transfers: Abby Meyers (Princeton), Lavender Briggs (Florida), Elisa Pinzan (South Florida) and Brinae Alexander (Vanderbilt). Their first test will be against Holy Cross, which won the Patriot League championship to make the dance for the first time since 2007.

The Lady Terps hope to pull out a victory just like men’s team did Thursday against West Virginia.

Virginia Tech

Seattle 3 Bracket: No. 1 Virginia Tech (27-4) vs. No. 16 Chattanooga (20-12) in Blacksburg, Virginia

5:30 p.m. EST on ESPNU

The Virginia Tech Hokies come into the dance averaging 72.5 points a game for the season. They are led by senior center Elizabeth Kitley, who’s averaging 18.6 points and 10.5 rebounds a contest. She has a supporting cast of Georgia Amoore and Taylor Soule that will help Kitley carry the load for the Hokies.

They will take on the Chattanooga Lady Mocs in the no. 2 vs. no. 13 matchup in the Seattle 3 Bracket.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up