There’s NCAA basketball buzz at U.Md.

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

March 15, 2023, 5:05 PM

WTOPs Nick Iannelli reports students in College Park are excited for March Madness.

Students at the University of Maryland have a lot to cheer about this week for March Madness, as the university’s men and women will compete in their respective NCAA tournaments.

First, the men’s basketball team will play West Virginia on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.

“We’ve been playing generally well so I’m hoping that they win,” said Phoebe Lembeck, a student at the university in College Park. “People are really hyped up and excited and there’s a lot of positive energy.”

Another student, Simmi Whitehill, said that the “Terps are hot right now.”

“We all picked a bracket, and we have the Terps going real far, so we’re definitely going to watch the game together,” Whitehill said.

The women’s basketball team will play Friday in College Park against Holy Cross.

“Everyone is really excited,” said student Caleb Estes. “It should be a good environment.”

