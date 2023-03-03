March Madness 2023: When is Selection Sunday? How to watch

March Madness is upon us, giving basketball fans around the country non-stop hoops action until the tournament culminates with the Final Four in Houston, TX.

But first, we must know which 68 teams (32 automatic qualifiers and 36 at-large teams) will be the ones in the running.

Here’s everything you need to know about Selection Sunday…

What is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday is when the full bracket for the 68-team NCAA men’s basketball tournament is revealed. The tournament is filled with 32 conference champions who have earned automatic bids and 36 at-large teams, too. Selection Sunday is when those at-large teams find out their fate and whether they’ve made it into the tournament or not.

When is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA Tournament is on Sunday, March 12th, and begins at 6 p.m. ET.

What channel are Selection Sunday and the bracket reveal on?

The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed on CBS.

Is there a live stream for Selection Sunday?

The 2023 Selection Sunday Show can be streamed on NCAA.com and the NCAA app.

2022 NCAA Tournament Key Dates:

Selection Sunday — March 12

First Four — March 14-15

First round — March 16-17

Second round — March 18-19

Sweet 16 — March 23-24

Elite Eight — March 25-26

Final Four — April 1

NCAA championship game — April 3