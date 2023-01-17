No. 20 Marquette hosts No. 22 Providence after Hopkins’ 20-point outing

Providence Friars (14-4, 6-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (14-5, 6-2 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Providence Friars (14-4, 6-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (14-5, 6-2 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Providence plays the No. 20 Marquette Golden Eagles after Bryce Hopkins scored 20 points in Providence’s 73-67 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-1 at home. Marquette is seventh in college basketball with 18.5 assists per game led by Tyler Kolek averaging 7.9.

The Friars have gone 6-1 against Big East opponents. Providence is fourth in the Big East giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kolek is averaging 9.8 points, 7.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Hopkins is scoring 16.2 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Friars. Devin Carter is averaging 13.2 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Friars: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.