Wisconsin Badgers and the Dayton Flyers meet

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Dayton Flyers (3-1) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (3-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -1.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Wisconsin Badgers will face the Dayton Flyers at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

Wisconsin went 25-8 overall with a 10-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Badgers averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 30.0 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 6.2 on fast breaks.

Dayton went 24-11 overall with a 10-7 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Flyers averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 10.5 on free throws and 18.9 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

