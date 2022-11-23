Wisconsin Badgers and the Dayton Flyers meet

Dayton Flyers (3-1) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (3-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -1.5; over/under is…

Dayton Flyers (3-1) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (3-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -1.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Wisconsin Badgers will face the Dayton Flyers at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

Wisconsin went 25-8 overall with a 10-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Badgers averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 30.0 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 6.2 on fast breaks.

Dayton went 24-11 overall with a 10-7 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Flyers averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 10.5 on free throws and 18.9 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

