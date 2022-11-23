Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Winthrop Eagles and the Eastern Michigan Eagles meet in Cancun, Mexico

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-4) vs. Winthrop Eagles (2-4)

Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winthrop Eagles take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles in Cancun, Mexico.

The Winthrop Eagles are 2-4 in non-conference play. Winthrop is eighth in the Big South in rebounding averaging 29.8 rebounds. Kelton Talford leads the Winthrop Eagles with 8.5 boards.

The Eastern Michigan Eagles have a 1-4 record in non-conference games. Eastern Michigan has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane is shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Winthrop Eagles, while averaging 11 points. Talford is shooting 77.6% and averaging 16.5 points for Winthrop.

Emoni Bates averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eastern Michigan Eagles, scoring 21.3 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 12.2 points and 3.2 assists for Eastern Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

