UNLV Rebels and the Minnesota Golden Gophers meet in San Juan Capistrano, California

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1) vs. UNLV Rebels (5-0)

San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the UNLV Rebels square off in San Juan Capistrano, California.

The Rebels are 5-0 in non-conference play. UNLV has a 4-0 record against opponents above .500.

The Golden Gophers have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Minnesota scores 63.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Rebels. Elijah Harkless is averaging 14.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.3% for UNLV.

Dawson Garcia is averaging 16 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 11 points and 7.4 assists for Minnesota.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

