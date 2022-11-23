Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Tulane Green Wave face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-1) vs. Tulane Green Wave (4-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tulane Green Wave take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Green Wave are 4-1 in non-conference play. Tulane is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.0 turnovers per game.

The Hilltoppers have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Western Kentucky leads college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 50.0% as a team from downtown this season. Luke Frampton leads them shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cook is shooting 75.0% and averaging 23.0 points for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 17.2 points for Tulane.

Frampton is shooting 64.7% and averaging 13.2 points for the Hilltoppers. Dayvion McKnight is averaging 12.8 points for Western Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

