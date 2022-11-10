Texas A&M-CC plays UTSA in out-of-conference game

UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (0-1) Corpus Christi, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC takes…

UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (0-1)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC takes on UTSA in non-conference play.

Texas A&M-CC finished 9-4 at home last season while going 23-12 overall. The Islanders averaged 18.8 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second chance points and 5.4 bench points last season.

UTSA finished 2-11 on the road and 10-22 overall a season ago. The Roadrunners averaged 11.4 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

