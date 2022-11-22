Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Home » College Basketball » Sims leads Stonehill against…

Sims leads Stonehill against Fordham after 24-point showing

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-4) at Fordham Rams (4-1)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits the Fordham Rams after Andrew Sims scored 24 points in Stonehill’s 77-71 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Rams are 4-0 in home games. Fordham is fifth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 65.4 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Stonehill did not compete in Division I in the 2021-22 season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Fordham.

Sims is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Isaiah Burnett is averaging 15.5 points and 4.0 rebounds for Stonehill.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up