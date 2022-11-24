San Diego Toreros square off against the New Mexico State Aggies

New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) vs. San Diego Toreros (4-1) Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The San…

New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) vs. San Diego Toreros (4-1)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Toreros will square off against the New Mexico State Aggies at Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

San Diego finished 15-16 overall with an 8-7 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Toreros allowed opponents to score 67.3 points per game and shoot 43.7% from the field last season.

New Mexico State finished 27-7 overall with a 14-3 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Aggies averaged 72.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

