NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 North Carolina vs. James Madison, Noon

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Kentucky at Spokane, Wash., 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 Houston at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 8 UCLA, Consolation Game at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

No. 12 Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) at Indianapolis, 5:30 p.m.

No. 16 Virginia vs. No. 19 Illinois, Championship Game at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.

No. 20 Michigan vs. Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

No. 24 Texas A&M vs. Loyola Chicago, Seventh Place Game at Conway, S.C., 4:30 p.m.

No. 25 UConn vs. Delaware St., 5 p.m.

