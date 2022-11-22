Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
NC State Wolf Pack and the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks square off

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) vs. NC State Wolf Pack (4-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The NC State Wolf Pack take on the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks in Nassau, Bahamas.

NC State went 11-21 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Wolf Pack averaged 73.0 points per game last season, 13.2 on free throws and 24.9 from beyond the arc.

Kansas finished 34-6 overall with a 20-2 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Jayhawks shot 47.8% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

