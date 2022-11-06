Mississippi State Bulldogs open season at home against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Mississippi State Bulldogs Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -15; over/under…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -15; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Mississippi State Bulldogs host the Texas A&M-CC Islanders for the season opener.

Mississippi State went 14-3 at home a season ago while going 18-16 overall. The Bulldogs shot 45.5% from the field and 29.5% from 3-point range last season.

Texas A&M-CC went 23-12 overall last season while going 7-6 on the road. The Islanders shot 44.3% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.