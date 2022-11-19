HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Marshall hosts Coppin State after Sessoms’ 24-point showing

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Coppin State Eagles (3-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-1)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -12.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State plays the Marshall Thundering Herd after Sam Sessoms scored 24 points in Coppin State’s 90-85 overtime victory against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

Marshall went 12-21 overall a season ago while going 8-9 at home. The Thundering Herd averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 10.7 from the free throw line and 22.8 from beyond the arc.

Coppin State went 4-16 on the road and 9-23 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 66.9 points per game while shooting 38.6% from the field and 29.7% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

