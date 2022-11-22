Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Kansas State Wildcats square off against the Nevada Wolf Pack

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Nevada Wolf Pack (5-0) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (4-0)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas State Wildcats square off against the Nevada Wolf Pack in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Kansas State went 14-17 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 12.5 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.

Nevada finished 13-18 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Wolf Pack averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

