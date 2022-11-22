Nevada Wolf Pack (5-0) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (4-0) George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Nevada Wolf Pack (5-0) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (4-0)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas State Wildcats square off against the Nevada Wolf Pack in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Kansas State went 14-17 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 12.5 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.

Nevada finished 13-18 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Wolf Pack averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.