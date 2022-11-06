Illinois State tips off season at home against Western Illinois

Western Illinois Leathernecks at Illinois State Redbirds Normal, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois State -9; over/under…

Western Illinois Leathernecks at Illinois State Redbirds

Normal, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois State -9; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Illinois State Redbirds host the Western Illinois Leathernecks for the season opener.

Illinois State finished 13-20 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Redbirds averaged 6.8 steals, 4.7 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

Western Illinois went 7-11 in Summit action and 7-9 on the road a season ago. The Leathernecks gave up 77.1 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.