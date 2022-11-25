Falko and Binghamton host La Salle

Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) at La Salle Explorers (2-3) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton plays the La Salle…

Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) at La Salle Explorers (2-3)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton plays the La Salle Explorers after Jacob Falko scored 24 points in Binghamton’s 81-79 victory against the Columbia Lions.

The Explorers are 2-0 in home games. La Salle is 1-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bearcats are 1-1 in road games. Binghamton is fourth in the America East with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ogheneyole Akuwovo averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Nickelberry is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Explorers. Khalil Brantley is averaging 14.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 39.1% for La Salle.

Falko is shooting 49.0% and averaging 13.2 points for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 12.4 points for Binghamton.

