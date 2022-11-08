ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Home » College Basketball » DePaul wins 72-66 over…

DePaul wins 72-66 over Loyola (Md.)

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 1:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Javan Johnson had 24 points and 10 rebounds in DePaul’s 72-66 win against Loyola (Md.) on Monday night.

Umoja Gibson scored 12 points for the Blue Demons (1-0). Da’Sean Nelson recorded 10 points.

The Greyhounds (0-1) were led by Kenny Jones, who recorded 20 points. Deon Perry added 13 points and Jaylin Andrews had 12 points.

NEXT UP

DePaul next plays Friday against Western Illinois at home, and Loyola will visit Penn State on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up