RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
Home » College Basketball » Charleston defeats Colorado State 74-64

Charleston defeats Colorado State 74-64

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 7:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaylon Scott scored 12 points as Charleston beat Colorado State 74-64 on Friday night.

Scott was 3 of 6 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Cougars (4-1). Reyne Smith scored 11 points while going 2 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 8 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. Pat Robinson III was 5 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Isaiah Rivera finished with 15 points for the Rams (4-1). John Tonje added nine points and seven rebounds for Colorado State. In addition, Taviontae Jackson had eight points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up