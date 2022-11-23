Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Butler faces No. 22 Tennessee in Nassau, Bahamas

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) vs. Butler Bulldogs (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -7; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs square off against the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers in Nassau, Bahamas.

Butler went 14-19 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs gave up 66.9 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

Tennessee finished 27-8 overall with a 13-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Volunteers averaged 73.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

