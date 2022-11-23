Butler faces No. 22 Tennessee in Nassau, Bahamas

Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) vs. Butler Bulldogs (3-1)
Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -7; over/under is 136.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs square off against the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers in Nassau, Bahamas.
Butler went 14-19 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs gave up 66.9 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.
Tennessee finished 27-8 overall with a 13-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Volunteers averaged 73.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.9 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.