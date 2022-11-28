Boston University squares off against UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (5-2) vs. Boston University Terriers (4-3) Milwaukee; Monday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston University -3.5;…

UC Davis Aggies (5-2) vs. Boston University Terriers (4-3)

Milwaukee; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston University -3.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Davis Aggies and the Boston University Terriers square off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Terriers are 4-3 in non-conference play. Boston University has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Aggies are 5-2 in non-conference play. UC Davis is second in the Big West scoring 79.3 points per game and is shooting 48.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Whyte is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 10.0 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for Boston University.

Elijah Pepper is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals. Ty Johnson is averaging 16 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals for UC Davis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

