UNC Wilmington hosts Charleston (SC) following Meeks’ 31-point showing

Charleston (SC) Cougars (17-14, 8-10 CAA) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (22-8, 15-3 CAA) Washington; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (17-14, 8-10 CAA) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (22-8, 15-3 CAA)

Washington; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after John Meeks scored 31 points in Charleston (SC)’s 92-76 win against the Hofstra Pride.

The Seahawks are 12-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington is seventh in the CAA scoring 71.2 points while shooting 42.0% from the field.

The Cougars are 8-10 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) is the CAA leader with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Dimitrius Underwood averaging 6.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Seahawks won 85-79 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Jaylen Sims led the Seahawks with 27 points, and Meeks led the Cougars with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sims is scoring 15.7 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Seahawks. Mike Okauru is averaging 11.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Underwood is averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cougars. Meeks is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 85.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.