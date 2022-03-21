RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | Zelenskyy appeals to Israel for aid | Push for hypersonic weapons? | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Kevin Willard named new…

Kevin Willard named new head coach of Md. basketball

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

March 21, 2022, 9:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard shouts during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Kevin Willard has been named the new head coach of the University of Maryland men’s basketball team.

The school’s athletic department officially announced the hire in a news release Monday morning.

Willard, formerly the head coach at Seton Hall since 2010, is the successor to Mark Turgeon, who coached the Terps for more than a decade and stepped down late last year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the Terrapin family,” said Damon Evans, Maryland’s director of athletics, in a statement. “We are excited about the future of Maryland basketball with Kevin leading the way.”

At Seton Hall, in New Jersey, Willard recently coached the team to its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in the last six events that were played. He has won a regular season Big East Conference championship, conference tournament championship and been named conference coach of the year.

“Growing up and coaching in the region, I have always admired the Maryland basketball program and being named the new head coach of one of the biggest brands in college basketball is a tremendous honor,” Willard, a native New Yorker, said in a statement. “Thank you to President Pines and Damon Evans for trusting me to reenergize this proud program as we look to galvanize our passionate fanbase with a gritty, hard-working style of basketball. Having coached against Maryland several times and at XFINITY Center, I know how Terp fans feel about their team and understand their expectations.”

The past season, Willard led Seton Hall to a 21-11 overall record, going 11-8 in conference play. His teams have posted .500 or better records in the last nine consecutive seasons and he’s second all-time in wins in Seton Hall basketball history, earning 225 victories.

A news conference, open to members of the media and the general public, will be held at the XFINITY Center on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

“On behalf of the entire University of Maryland community, it is my honor to welcome Coach Kevin Willard and his family to College Park,” university President Darryll J. Pines, said in a statement. “As a leader, coach, mentor, and teacher, Coach Willard is a tremendous choice to lead our men’s basketball program into its next era of distinction.”

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up