Turgeon out as U.Md. basketball coach

Mark Turgeon is out as the men's basketball coach at the University of Maryland, the school announced Friday.

They described it as a mutual decision.

“After a series of conversations with Coach Turgeon, we agreed that a coaching change was the best move for Coach Turgeon and for the Maryland Men’s Basketball program,” Athletics Director Damon Evans said in a statement.

“After several in depth conversations with Damon, I have decided that the best thing for Maryland Basketball, myself and my family is to step down, effective immediately, as the head coach of Maryland Basketball,” Turgeon said in the statement.

Assistant Coach Danny Manning will take over for the rest of the season, starting with their home game Sunday, the school said.

Turgeon was coach for more than 10 seasons.

Maryland has started the season 5-3, having lost their last two games.

WTOP sports reporters Dave Preston and George Wallace said the program’s lack of postseason success probably had a lot to do with Turgeon’s departure.

“Maryland has not had great success in March,” Preston said. “It’s not an elite program like a Duke or UNC or Kentucky, where you have Final Four expectations. But I think it’s reasonable given their history, given their success, to once every four or five years to get to Saturday in the big 10 tournament, meaning you’re getting to the semifinals, and you’re getting to the second weekend in the NCAA, meaning you’re getting to the Sweet 16.”

“The fans were getting restless,” Wallace said. “It’s a Top 15 job, and you have to get to Sweet Sixteens consistently. And they only did once in his 10-plus years.”

Turgeon’s record at U.Md. was 226-116, the school said. They recorded winning seasons in all 10 of his complete seasons, and made the Sweet 16 after the 2015-2016 season, their first run that far in 13 years.

The school also said seven Terps were drafted by NBA teams in the past six years, tied for the most in the Big Ten during that period, and that all 35 players who exhausted their eligibility during his tenure earned degrees.

Manning was in his first year at Maryland. He and Turgeon played together from 1984 to 1987 at the University of Kansas, and he’s a former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick who played for 15 seasons.

“He’s a great coach and a great person,” Evans said in the statement, “and I wish Mark, his wife Ann and his entire family all the best in the next chapter of their lives.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.