FGCU beats Detroit Mercy 95-79 in The Basketball Classic

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 10:38 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had 33 points as Florida Gulf Coast topped Detroit Mercy 95-79 in the first round of The Basketball Classic on Wednesday night.

Austin Richie had 17 points and seven rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (22-11). Kevin Samuel added 12 points and Zach Anderson had 10 points.

Antoine Davis had 24 points for the Titans (14-16). Kevin McAdoo added 18 points, Madut Akec had 17 points and nine rebounds, and DJ Harvey had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

___

___

