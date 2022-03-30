RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia shelling where it vowed to cut back | 4M leave Ukraine | Poland to end Russian oil imports | How to help
Agbaji, Tshiebwe among 5 finalists for men’s Wooden Award

The Associated Press

March 30, 2022, 9:49 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ochai Agbaji of Kansas, Johnny Davis of Wisconsin, Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Drew Timme of Gonzaga and Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky are the five finalists for the men’s John R. Wooden Award as college basketball’s player of the year.

The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the finalists Wednesday. The winner will be announced April 5 on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

The finalists have been invited to Los Angeles for the 46th annual presentation on April 8.

The Wooden Award All American Team comprised of the 10 players who were the top vote-getters also was announced. Joining the five finalists were Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga, Jaden Ivey of Purdue, Bennedict Mathurin of Arizona and Jabari Smith of Auburn.

Voting took place from March 14-21 during the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

