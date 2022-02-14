O’Connell lifts Creighton past Georgetown 88-77

Alex O'Connell had 27 points as Creighton beat Georgetown 88-77 on Monday night.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Alex O’Connell had 27 points as Creighton beat Georgetown 88-77 on Monday night.

Ryan Hawkins had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Creighton (16-8, 8-5 Big East Conference). Ryan Kalkbrenner added 13 points. Ryan Nembhard had 12 points and six assists.

Aminu Mohammed scored a season-high 27 points and had 10 rebounds for the Hoyas (6-18, 0-13), who have now lost 14 games in a row. Dante Harris scored a career-high 23 points. Donald Carey had 12 points.

The Bluejays improve to 2-0 against the Hoyas this season. Creighton defeated Georgetown 80-66 last Saturday.

