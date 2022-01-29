CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Williams scores 19 to…

Williams scores 19 to lift Gardner-Webb over Radford 61-42

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 7:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams scored 19 points and Lance Terry scored 11 and Gardner-Webb beat Radford 61-42 on Saturday.

Ludovic Dufeal grabbed 11 rebounds and Anthony Selden grabbed six rebounds for Gardner-Webb (11-10, 5-3 Big South).

In a season of streaks, the Bulldogs have won two straight. They lost their first three, won four, lost four, won five and then lost three straight prior to the last two wins.

Rashun Williams scored 10 points and Josiah Jeffers grabbed eight rebounds for the Highlanders (6-14, 2-6) who have lost three straight and six of their last seven.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Tags:

radford

GSA’s financial ship is shaped by Badorrek’s seven-year tenure as CFO

USPS scores lower on customer satisfaction, on-time delivery in FY 2021

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

Navy, Marines begin massive housing inspection

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up