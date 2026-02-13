SIU-Edwardsville and UT Martin face off for conference showdown

UT Martin Skyhawks (19-7, 11-4 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-9, 10-5 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Martin Skyhawks (19-7, 11-4 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-9, 10-5 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts UT Martin in a matchup of OVC teams.

The Cougars are 8-4 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is 7-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Skyhawks are 11-4 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is 2-1 in one-possession games.

SIU-Edwardsville scores 72.1 points, 9.1 more per game than the 63.0 UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 7.9 more points per game (72.2) than SIU-Edwardsville gives up to opponents (64.3).

The Cougars and Skyhawks face off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Campion is averaging 8.3 points, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Tyler King is averaging 14.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games.

Andrija Bukumirovic is averaging 14.2 points and eight rebounds for the Skyhawks. Matas Deniusas is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

