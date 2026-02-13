No. 5 Iowa State hosts No. 9 Kansas following Bidunga’s 23-point performance

Kansas Jayhawks (19-5, 9-2 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (21-3, 8-3 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Kansas Jayhawks (19-5, 9-2 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (21-3, 8-3 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas visits No. 5 Iowa State after Flory Bidunga scored 23 points in Kansas’ 82-78 victory against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Cyclones have gone 13-0 at home. Iowa State ranks third in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 64.9 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Jayhawks have gone 9-2 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is fifth in the Big 12 allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

Iowa State’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Kansas allows. Kansas scores 13.1 more points per game (78.0) than Iowa State gives up (64.9).

The Cyclones and Jayhawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milan Momcilovic is scoring 18.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Cyclones. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 16.2 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games.

Bidunga is shooting 68.6% and averaging 14.9 points for the Jayhawks. Darryn Peterson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

