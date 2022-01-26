CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Wilkins, DeVries lead Drake over Illinois St. 89-88 in OT

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 11:50 PM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Garrett Sturtz scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and his two free throws with 1:24 remaining in overtime were the game’s final points and Drake beat Illinois State 89-88 on Wednesday night.

D.J. Wilkins and Tucker DeVries scored 18 points apiece for Drake (15-6, 6-2 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. ShanQuan Hemphill added 15 points for the Bulldogs.

Antonio Reeves had 25 points, Josiah Strong 17, Kendall Lewis scored 14, grabbed 11 rebounds blocked three shots and Mark Freeman distributed 10 assists for the Redbirds (10-11, 3-5).

Drake also beat Illinois State 86-75 on Jan. 12.

