CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Wight scores 16 to…

Wight scores 16 to lead William & Mary over Elon 65-61

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 6:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ben Wight had 16 points as William & Mary narrowly defeated Elon 65-61 to split back-to-back games on Saturday.

Wight made 8 of 10 foul shots.

Brandon Carroll had 10 points for William & Mary (5-17, 4-5 Colonial Athletic Association).

Darius Burford had 20 points and eight assists for the Phoenix (6-16, 3-6). Hunter McIntosh added 14 points. Zac Ervin had 13 points.

The Tribe leveled the season series against the Phoenix. Elon defeated William & Mary 61-54 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA’s financial ship is shaped by Badorrek’s seven-year tenure as CFO

USPS scores lower on customer satisfaction, on-time delivery in FY 2021

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

Navy, Marines begin massive housing inspection

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up