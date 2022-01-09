CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
This Week’s Women’s Top 25 Fared

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 7:53 PM

No. 1. South Carolina (15-1) beat No. 13 LSU 66-60; beat No. 21 Kentucky 74-54.

No. 2. Stanford (11-3) beat Oregon 80-68; beat Gonzaga 66-50.

No. 3. Louisville (13-1) beat Pittsburgh 81-39.

No. 4. Arizona (11-1) beat Washington St. 60-52; lost to Southern Cal 76-67.

No. 5. NC State (14-2) beat No. 19 North Carolina 72-45; beat Miami 76-64.

No. 6. Indiana (12-2) beat Wisconsin 76-53.

No. 7. Tennessee (15-1) beat No. 25 Texas A&M 73-45; beat Mississippi 70-58.

No. 8. Michigan (13-2) lost to Nebraska 79-58; beat Rutgers 76-47.

No. 9. Texas (11-2) lost to Texas Tech 74-61; beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 93-58.

No. 10. Maryland (12-4) beat Penn St. 106-78; beat Minnesota 87-73.

No. 11. UConn (7-3) beat Creighton 63-55.

No. 12. Iowa St. (14-1) beat No. 23 Oklahoma 81-71; beat TCU 78-47.

No. 13. LSU (15-2) lost to No. 1 South Carolina 66-60; beat Auburn 76-48.

No. 14. Baylor (10-3) did not play.

No. 15. Georgia (13-3) lost to No. 21 Kentucky 84-76; beat Alabama 72-68.

No. 16. Georgia Tech (11-3) beat Virginia 67-31.

No. 17. Duke (11-2) beat Syracuse 74-65.

No. 18. BYU (12-1) beat San Francisco 76-64; beat Pacific 94-68.

No. 19. North Carolina (14-1) lost to No. 5 NC State 72-45; beat Virginia Tech 71-46.

No. 20. Notre Dame (11-3) did not play.

No. 21. Kentucky (8-4) beat No. 15 Georgia 84-76; lost to No. 1 South Carolina 74-54.

No. 22. Iowa (8-4) lost to Northwestern 77-69; beat Nebraska 95-86.

No. 23. Oklahoma (13-2) lost to No. 12 Iowa St. 81-71; beat Kansas 82-68.

No. 24. South Florida (11-4) beat Cincinnati 61-48.

No. 25. Texas A&M (10-5) lost to No. 7 Tennessee 73-45; lost to Florida 97-89, 2OT.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

