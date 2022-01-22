CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
South Carolina Upstate defeats Charleston Southern 70-57

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 6:49 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey had 17 points and six assists as South Carolina Upstate defeated Charleston Southern 70-57 on Saturday.

Bryson Mozone had 15 points and seven rebounds for South Carolina Upstate (8-10, 5-1 Big South Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Mysta Goodloe added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Tahlik Chavez had 18 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers (4-14, 1-5). Sadarius Bowser added 14 points. Claudell Harris Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds.

