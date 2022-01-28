CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Slater sparks Long Beach State past UC Riverside 68-62

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 1:33 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Colin Slater had 16 points to lead five Long Beach State players in double figures as the Beach defeated UC Riverside 68-62 on Thursday night.

Jadon Jones added 14 points for the Beach (9-9, 4-1 Big West Conference). Joel Murray finished with 13 points and five steals. Aboubacar Traore totaled 12 points and 23 rebounds, while Joe Hampton scored 11.

Zyon Pullin scored a career-high 23 points and had six rebounds for the Highlanders (10-6, 4-2). Flynn Cameron added 13 points. Callum McRae had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

