Rogers late free throws lift UMBC past Binghamton 70-68

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 5:12 PM

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Darnell Rogers scored the final six points for Maryland-Baltimore County and his two free throws with 1.4 seconds left lifted the Retreivers past Binghamton, 70-68 on Saturday afternoon.

Keondre Kennedy had 17 points and nine rebounds and Rogers had 17 points for UMBC (9-10, 4-4 America East Conference). L.J. Owens added 14 points. Nathan Johnson had nine rebounds.

Jacob Falko had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats (8-10, 5-4). Tyler Bertram added 15 points. Christian Hinckson had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

umbc

