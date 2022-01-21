No. 9 UConn thumps Seton Hall 71-38, avoids rare losing skid

STORRS, CONN. (AP) — Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 17 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, and injury-depleted No. 9 UConn beat…

STORRS, CONN. (AP) — Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 17 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, and injury-depleted No. 9 UConn beat Seton Hall 71-38 on Friday night.

The Huskies (10-4, 5-0 Big East), who lost at Oregon on Monday night, have not dropped consecutive games since March of 1993.

Evina Westbrook added 13 points and Dorka Juhasz had 12 points and nine rebounds for Connecticut, which had eight healthy players available.

UConn, which won its 166th straight conference game, played stifling defense and dominated Seton Hall (8-8, 3-5) underneath, outrebounding the Pirates 53-25 and outscoring them in the paint 38-8.

Sidney Cooks led the Pirates with 10 points.

The Huskies took their first advantage at 5-2 on a layup and foul shot from Juhasz. The Ohio State transfer had seven first-quarter points and Connecticut led 21-11 after 10 minutes.

Connecticut hit just 6 of 30 shots from behind the arc. But Nika Muhl’s second 3-pointer of the game sent the Huskies into halftime up 37-21, and they doubled up the the Pirates 34-17 after intermission.

Muhl finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates sho 26% (14 of 53) from the floor and had just two second-chance points. … Andra Espinoza-Hunter, who began her career at UConn before transferring to Mississippi State and then Seton Hall, finished with six points.

UConn: The Huskies have gone 1,037 straight games without back-to-back losses. The last time UConn dropped two in a row was when they closed the 1992-93 season with losses to Providence in the Big East Tournament and Louisville in the NCAA Tournament. … Senior guard Christyn Williams (14.6 points per game) missed a second game because of COVID-19 protocols. The Huskies are still without reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers (left knee), top recruit Azzi Fudd (right foot) and forward Aubrey Griffin, who recently underwent season-ending back surgery.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall: At Marquette on Wednesday.

UConn: At St. John’s on Sunday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.