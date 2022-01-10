No. 24 Bama looks to knock off No. 4 Auburn

No. 4 Auburn (14-1, 3-0) vs. No. 24 Alabama (11-4, 2-1) Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 4 Auburn (14-1, 3-0) vs. No. 24 Alabama (11-4, 2-1)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Alabama goes for its fifth straight win over ranked opponents against No. 4 Auburn . Alabama’s last loss vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks 81-66 on Feb. 24, 2021. Auburn has moved up to No. 4 in the latest AP rankings following wins over South Carolina and Florida last week.

LEADING THE WAY: Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford has averaged 16.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while Jahvon Quinerly has put up 15.5 points and 4.3 assists. For the Tigers, Jabari Smith has averaged 15.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while Wendell Green Jr. has put up 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.JUMPING FOR JABARI: Smith has connected on 45.3 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Alabama is a perfect 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.9 percent or less. The Crimson Tide are 3-4 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: Auburn has won its last three road games, scoring 71 points and allowing 62.7 points during those contests. Alabama has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 82.4 points while giving up 69.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Auburn offense has scored 80.6 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers 22nd among Division I teams. The Alabama defense has allowed 74 points per game to opponents (ranked 254th overall).

